Most 911 mental health calls no longer sent to police

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Mental health is getting worse in Pima County, and during the holidays more calls are made to 911.

It’s a concern this year because there’s already a spike in calls sometimes involving crimes.

As we’ve reported, mentally ill inmates continue to inundate the jail.

Law enforcement is usually the first to respond to a mental health crisis after a 911 call, but in Pima County, that’s no longer the case and it’s considered a good thing.

A woman’s plea for help to a dispatcher.

911 Caller: “I’m hearing my kids yell and ask for help -- over here in these apartments.”

She wanted the police to check, but the dispatcher quickly asked her this question.

Dispatcher: How do we know that it’s your children that are yelling?

Caller: It’s in my ears.

Dispatcher: It’s in your ears?

Caller: I can talk to them in my ears -- not the yelling.

Dispatcher: You can talk to them?

Caller: Yeah, I can’t explain it -- through the spirit realm.

The call taker determined he didn’t need to dispatch police.

“We’re not sending a police officer or a firefighter to a person that doesn’t need that,” said Jason Brown, manager at Tucson’s 911 call center.

The center averages 1,000 mental health calls a month.

It’s a dramatic leap from a few years ago when the Pima County Sheriff’s Department came on board with them during the pandemic adding to the call count.

“They need mental health assistance and we can transfer it right to the people who can give them that immediately,” Brown said.

Caller: I did file a police report.

Dispatcher: Hold and we’ll get you over to someone who can talk to you.

The caller was sent to someone highly trained in mental illness in another area of the center.

Brown said there’s now an area dedicated to in-house crisis professionals, who are masters-level clinicians and trained to navigate emergencies.

Ana Corcoran is the center’s director.

She said the clinicians work for the Arizona statewide crisis line, not for the center, and have no time constraints.

“So they’re able to talk to the person as long as they need to,” she said.

Brown added, “And they will put them in contact with the appropriate resources.”

“A good portion of those, they’re able to resolve that crisis on the phone without having to send anyone,” said Dr. Margie Balfour, a psychologist in Pima County’s Crisis Response Center.

She added, “For those that need more intervention, they are able to dispatch mobile crisis teams. And go to that person instead of police and they’re able to engage with them and do an evaluation, to help figure out what they need.”

She said a majority of the time, the teams of clinicians can resolve the crisis out in the field.

And if they can’t, Balfour said, “Then those mobile crisis teams can bring those people to us here at the Crisis Response Center.”

A 24/7 operation that provides mental illness services and care.

Most are in and out in an hour, but some stay overnight in its 23-hour observation unit all to keep those suffering from mental illness from spiraling down enough to commit a crime.

