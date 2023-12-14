Police still searching for man accused of attacking three women near UA campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department and the University of Arizona Police Department are providing new details about recent abduction attempts near the University of Arizona campus.

Three incidents have taken place over the past couple of days. Police say a man tried to abduct two different women last week. One incident happened near Campbell and 3rd, and the other near Mountain and 8th.

The third happened this week near Vine and 7th.

Police say all three women are students at the university.

At a press conference Wednesday, December 13, police shared both the FBI and U.S. Marshall’s Service have been tapped to help. Now they are asking for the public’s help to find the person, or people, responsible.

“We ask the community members who live and work around the U of A to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity by immediately calling 911,” Assistant Chief Chris Dennison with TPD said during the press conference.

He said people who live in the area can help by joining the open camera registry.

“Registering your camera does not require to share video with the police nor does it provide us access to your camera system. It simply makes investigators aware that it exists,” he said.

Dennison noted that this registry could save officers valuable time and hopefully catch this man sooner.

The university’s chief of police Chris Olson added that both UAPD and TPD are patrolling neighborhoods around the campus.

The man is described as a possible Hispanic male, with a dark complexion. He stands about five foot ten to six feet tall and medium to heavy set build with close buzz-cut hair.

The vehicle described as a four-door dark blue passenger car. Possible early 2000s Toyota Camry or Corolla with a dented front bumper and tinted windows and an Arizona license plate that was either faded or was flaking.

Both departments stressed being aware of your surroundings now more than ever. This means taking out headphones so you can hear what’s going on around you and using the buddy system when you leave the house.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

For more information about the Tucson Police Department’s Camera Registry click here.

