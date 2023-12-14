Sells man gets more than 20 years for child exploitation offenses

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man from Sells pleaded guilty to child exploitation offenses and was sentenced to 248 months in prison.

On Monday, Dec.11, Jeremy Espuma, 31, of Sells, was sentenced by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Espuma, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, pleaded guilty to Child Exploitation by way of Production of Child Pornography on March 22, 2023.

Upon release from prison, Espuma will be placed on lifetime supervised release with sex offender conditions and will be required to register as a sex offender, according to the attorney’s office.

According to the news release, the case against Espuma arose after undercover agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation discovered that he was sharing child exploitation material online.

A subsequent investigation led to the identification of a child victim that Espuma had sexually abused. Espuma had also distributed images of the child and offered access to the child in exchange for money in the online forum where he was found by law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

The investigation also identified another individual with whom Espuma shared the images. That offender, Kyle Adam Haney, was sentenced to 120 months in prison on August 31, 2023.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.