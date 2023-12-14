Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Sells man gets more than 20 years for child exploitation offenses

A man from Sells pleaded guilty to child exploitation offenses and was sentenced to 248 months...
A man from Sells pleaded guilty to child exploitation offenses and was sentenced to 248 months in prison.(Credit: Andrew Bardwell)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:14 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man from Sells pleaded guilty to child exploitation offenses and was sentenced to 248 months in prison.

On Monday, Dec.11, Jeremy Espuma, 31, of Sells, was sentenced by United States District Judge Scott H. Rash.

According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona, Espuma, a member of the Tohono O’odham Nation, pleaded guilty to Child Exploitation by way of Production of Child Pornography on March 22, 2023.

Upon release from prison, Espuma will be placed on lifetime supervised release with sex offender conditions and will be required to register as a sex offender, according to the attorney’s office.

According to the news release, the case against Espuma arose after undercover agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation discovered that he was sharing child exploitation material online.

A subsequent investigation led to the identification of a child victim that Espuma had sexually abused. Espuma had also distributed images of the child and offered access to the child in exchange for money in the online forum where he was found by law enforcement, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Arizona.

The investigation also identified another individual with whom Espuma shared the images. That offender, Kyle Adam Haney, was sentenced to 120 months in prison on August 31, 2023.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Old Spanish Trail in Pima County
Graphic
UPDATE: Missing Pima County teen found safe
Man taken into custody after locking self in bathroom at Tucson restaurant
The Oro Valley Police Department said Caitlin Festerling, 21, and Paul Garcia, 22, were killed...
Woman accused of killing two in Oro Valley crash rejects plea deal

Latest News

UA reveals plans to get university finances back on track
UA reveals plans to get university finances back on track
AZDHS reports a 20% increase in new HIV cases throughout the state
AZDHS reports a 20% increase in new HIV cases throughout the state
Soft-sided migrant facility on Los Reales Road gets an updated look
Soft-sided migrant facility on Los Reales Rd gets an updated look
When will the I-10/U.S. 191 bridge be completed?
When will the I-10/U.S. 191 bridge be completed?
Tucson Police investigating aggravated assault
Tucson Police investigating aggravated assault