Soft-sided migrant facility on Los Reales Road gets an updated look

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -A soft-sided asylum processing center off Los Reales Road looks slightly different than in August.

The facility now has a wall and fencing blocked by a dark mesh to keep people from seeing what is happening on the other side. Residents in nearby neighborhoods said this new look has come up recently.

“I’ve noticed that it’s gotten bigger, and there’s much more lights. It catches your eye, and you just think, what is that?” said Lorena Galindo, a Tucson resident.

Some residents tell 13 News they have also seen more movement around the facility, especially on the weekends.

“A lot of non-buses going inside, which made me always wonder, is it people? Is it visitors? We don’t know much about that facility, but there’s a lot more movement lately,” said Daniel Acosta, a Tucson resident.

Acosta added he has also seen more buses in the area.

“I feel like lately there’s been more buses because I’ve noticed them going back and forth from work. I’ve been thinking there’s another one that’s weird. It’s been more than I’ve seen before,” said Acosta.

Many residents agree that they are still being kept in the dark about what is happening there now. Our team asked residents how they learned about its purpose and many said they only learned about it from other neighbors.

“Yes. That’s the only way I’ve heard and it’s concerning,” said Galindo.

As residents previously told 13 News back in August, they feel they should be receiving more information from officials as this is happening close to home.

“It would be nice to know what’s going on in our backyard, really, because we live here and we have our families and it would be good to know what’s around,” said Acosta.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.