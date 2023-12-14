Tucson Police investigating aggravated assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened on Nov.11.

Detectives are asking for information regarding an aggravated assault that took place just before midnight.

This is a photo of the suspect vehicle that left from the 4000 block of E. Lifeson Pl. (E. Valencia Road/S. Alvernon Way). (Tucson Police Department)

Tucson Police said the victim sustained serious injuries.

Detectives believe the vehicle could be a Nissan or Infiniti coupe.

Investigators have exhausted all leads and are hoping someone comes forward with information.

Please call 88-CRIME, where you can remain anonymous.

