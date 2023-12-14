Tucson Police investigating aggravated assault
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating an aggravated assault that happened on Nov.11.
Detectives are asking for information regarding an aggravated assault that took place just before midnight.
Tucson Police said the victim sustained serious injuries.
Detectives believe the vehicle could be a Nissan or Infiniti coupe.
Investigators have exhausted all leads and are hoping someone comes forward with information.
Please call 88-CRIME, where you can remain anonymous.
