UPDATE: Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department has a person in custody following a standoff with a person “in crisis.”

TPD says officers are now trying to determine what charges the individual might face.

This all happened near Wingate and East Escalante.

That is north of Irvington and east of Camino Seco.

TPD says the scene is still active, but roads should be open shortly

