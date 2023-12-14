UA reveals plans to get university finances back on track

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - University of Arizona president Robert Robbins revealed a financial plan to the Arizona Board of Regents to help remedy the university’s financial crisis.

This comes after Robbins told the faculty senate in November the university’s model was off by $240 million.

Robbins said two factors drive their financial problems: they are spending more than they are making and have a decentralized budgeting allocation process. Robbin added that they are already taking steps to fix their problem.

“We will implement an immediate hiring freeze. We will freeze international travel. We will place restrictions on purchasing, we will defer non-essential capital projects and we will pause strategic investments,” said Robbins.

In the long term, they are making budget reductions for fiscal year 2025, delaying salary increases along with other solutions within the next 18 months.

“We will take a hard look at merit aid for non-resident students and likely will reduce that down. We’re going to end the tuition guarantee program for students starting in the fall of 2025,” said Robbins.

Robbins is reassuring the UA community that they will not be eliminating the tuition guarantee for current and accepted students. They will not be reducing aid for current and Arizona students, and they will not be laying off people.

“We will not reduce retirement benefits. We will not institute furloughs and we will not jeopardize our teaching and research missions,” said Robbins.

Many on the board agree that the university is taking the proper steps forward.

“I think those are important principles. They are core to the plan, they have our support, we cannot lose sight of our principal responsibility to improve on the opportunities for and the success of our Arizona students,” said Fred DuVal, Arizona Board of Regents chair.

Before the meeting ended, one regent asked Robbins to be thoughtful when making his strategic decisions.

“We have at this point an opportunity to make essential decisions that will rebuild the life of the University of Arizona and refocus it. I know you’ll do that,” said Larry Penley, an Arizona Board of Regent.

Early Wednesday, Robbins also accepted the resignation of senior vice president of business affairs and chief financial officer Lisa Runell. Arizona Board of Regents executive director John Arnold will step in as interim.

“There will be no immediate changes for the athletics department, but they will be taking a look at several things, including raising ticket prices.

