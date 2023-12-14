University of Arizona to end Guaranteed Tuition Program to help with financial crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona has released its plan to address its multi-million dollar financial crisis.

During a meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13, President Dr. Robert C. Robbins said the school has several short- and long-term plans.

Robbins said the university will end its Guaranteed Tuition Program starting in the fall of 2025 but said no current students will be impacted. The popular program helps students lock in their tuition for up to eight semesters.

The school will place a freeze on hiring and international travel while also adding restrictions on purchasing. Also, nonessential capital projects will be deferred.

Robbins said he accepted the resignation of Senior Vice President for Business Affairs and Chief Financial Officer Lisa Runell earlier in the day. John Arnold , of the Arizona Board of Regents , will step in on an interim basis.

The school will not change need-based aid for students and there will be no furloughs, according to Robbins.

While there will be no immediate changes for the athletics department, Robbins said the university will take a look at several things. Raising ticket prices and laying off staff had been mentioned previously.

“The scale of the financial challenges facing our Athletics Department will take multiple years to remedy, given the ever-changing national landscape for collegiate athletics,” Robbins said in a release.

The university’s full plan can be read HERE.

Before Robbins’ presentation, the Arizona Board of Regents said it will increase oversight and financial supervision all three state universities.

The moves became necessary when the school’s cash on hand dropped due to planned investments, inflation and athletics department costs.

The university said it should have had enough money to continue operations for 156 days, but was left with less than 100 days worth. That difference is nearly $240 million.

The Arizona Board of Regents had given the school until Dec. 15 to deliver its corrective action plan.

