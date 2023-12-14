Advertise
When will the I-10/U.S. 191 bridge be completed?

By Jack Cooper
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:16 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It has been over seven months since a semi-truck crashed into a bridge near Willcox, damaging one of the supports and closing part of U.S. 191.

The Arizona Department of Transportation now has a plan to fix the bridge and an idea of when it will be open.

The bridge between Willcox and Benson has been closed since May but now ADOT has over $5 million to fix it after the truck went up in flames and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although no one has been on-site since May, leaders tell us that behind-the-scenes things have been happening for quite some time now.

New girders are being built, which are the supports you see underneath the bridge. Those will be delivered to the site in early 2024, and you can finally expect to see some progress.

“We know this is an important route for southeastern Arizona, so that’s why we’ve been working since right after the crash occurred to secure emergency funds, to get this design, and to have the contractors start fabrication off-site,” spokesman for ADOT Garin Groff said. “So, we are very ready to get this project underway.”

Because of the extensive damage to the bridge, crews will be rebuilding most of it to ensure it’s safe for drivers.

Construction is expected to wrap up by next summer.

