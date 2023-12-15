Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Click fundraiser raises record amount for local charities

Click fundraiser raises record amount for local charities
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:24 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A challenge to raise money for local charities set a new record this year.

Automotive dealer Jim Click, Jr. announced today, December 14, the 2023 “Millions for Tucson Raffle” raised more than $1.87 million.

Click says that is the most money raised in a single year in the 14-year history of the raffle and will benefit the 331 local charities that participated this year.

Click issued the challenge to local 501(c)(3) charities back in February to raise at least $1 million in raffle ticket sales to support their community programs.

To date, the 14 raffles sponsored by Click have raised nearly $15 million for local charities.

“It’s such great news that participating charities collectively raised more money than ever in this year’s raffle,” said Click. “I’m grateful for our community in the generosity shown to our local non-profits and for the charities themselves in responding to my challenge in such an impactful way,” he continued. “In this season of giving, I’m gratified in seeing everyone come together to help out their fellow citizens.”

The three prizes donated by Click this year included a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor as first prize, two round-trip, first-class airplane tickets for travel anywhere in the world as second prize, and $5,000 in cash as the third prize.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Old Spanish Trail in Pima County
Graphic
UPDATE: Missing Pima County teen found safe
Man taken into custody after locking self in bathroom at Tucson restaurant
The Oro Valley Police Department said Caitlin Festerling, 21, and Paul Garcia, 22, were killed...
Woman accused of killing two in Oro Valley crash rejects plea deal

Latest News

UA reveals plans to get university finances back on track
UA reveals plans to get university finances back on track
AZDHS reports a 20% increase in new HIV cases throughout the state
AZDHS reports a 20% increase in new HIV cases throughout the state
Soft-sided migrant facility on Los Reales Road gets an updated look
Soft-sided migrant facility on Los Reales Rd gets an updated look
When will the I-10/U.S. 191 bridge be completed?
When will the I-10/U.S. 191 bridge be completed?
Ameri
Student loans play Grinch this holiday season