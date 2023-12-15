Click fundraiser raises record amount for local charities

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A challenge to raise money for local charities set a new record this year.

Automotive dealer Jim Click, Jr. announced today, December 14, the 2023 “Millions for Tucson Raffle” raised more than $1.87 million.

Click says that is the most money raised in a single year in the 14-year history of the raffle and will benefit the 331 local charities that participated this year.

Click issued the challenge to local 501(c)(3) charities back in February to raise at least $1 million in raffle ticket sales to support their community programs.

To date, the 14 raffles sponsored by Click have raised nearly $15 million for local charities.

“It’s such great news that participating charities collectively raised more money than ever in this year’s raffle,” said Click. “I’m grateful for our community in the generosity shown to our local non-profits and for the charities themselves in responding to my challenge in such an impactful way,” he continued. “In this season of giving, I’m gratified in seeing everyone come together to help out their fellow citizens.”

The three prizes donated by Click this year included a 2023 Ford Bronco Raptor as first prize, two round-trip, first-class airplane tickets for travel anywhere in the world as second prize, and $5,000 in cash as the third prize.

