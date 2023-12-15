Community advocates voice concerns over RTA Next plan

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - RTA Next, a 20-year plan to improve southern Arizona transportation, has hit a speed- bump.

The effort has been called “the people’s plan” and was created over the last five years by representatives of community members called the Citizen’s Advisory Committee.

A final plan on how to distribute future tax-payer funds was supposed to be presented to the RTA board filled with elected officials in their December meeting last week. However the advisory committee presented not only two plans, but a list of complaints on how community voices were explicity being taken out of the conversation.

“From every angle it’s felt very frustrating and very difficult to find the truth, to share the truth, to move forward in productive ways and also to meaningfully incorporate what I know to be the biggest priorities for folks in this region,” RTA Citizen’s Advisory Committee Member Patricia Schwartz said.

The community around southern Arizona say they want to see change. Specifically for transit, climate change and most prominently safety. The numbers are on their side.

“Statistically Tucson and this region is a very dangerous place to be in a car, on a bike, walking on the street, we have some of the highest road deaths,” Schwartz said, “we’re one of the deadliest places to live in the United States if you are a pedestrian, or a cyclist or somebody getting around outside of their car and that number we’ve actually been seeing increase.”

That’s why founder of “Tucson for Everyone” Miranda Schubert called on the community to make those issues heard to the Citizen’s Advisory Committee, sending 94 letters to the RTA Board, hoping for their opinions and voices sent to the Citizen’s Advisory Committee.

“People wrote in very thoughtful comments and they shared their personal experiences and why transportation is important to them, how it impacts their lives,” Schubert said.

“Those were never seen by any CAC members,” Schwartz said, “they were not included in our packet, they were not discussed as call to audience, they basically disappeared… it makes me wonder what else hasn’t been included or what else haven’t we been privy to that has been coming through the public and through the community that’s pertinent to this process.”

Schubert says her effort to receive these letters was a two-month long process.

“To have none of that to be taken into account, felt kind of shocking, honestly,” Schubert said. “It has an impact on people’s lives in so many ways – how much money they have in their pocket, how they take care of their families, their health. It’s a public health issue, it’s an equity issue, it’s really at the foundation of so much of what happens in the city.”

A final plan could be presented to voters as early as 2025, but the stakes of the vote is more than just the shape of the road.

“It actually taxes lower-income folks to a higher degree than higher income folks applied broadly across the region,” Schwartz said. “It’s a really important tax and it’s really important that we get it right.”

In a statement to 13 News, the RTA Board says they will conduct a region-wide public outreach effort once they approve a final draft including open houses, surveys, and presentations.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.