County attorney will not pursue criminal charges for inmate death, says there is no sufficient evidence

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County Attorney Laura Conover announced her office will not seek criminal charges for the death of Wade Welch.

Welch was taken to the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on domestic violence charges last year.

On Aug. 16, Welch reportedly resisted officers and became combative when they tried to move him to another cell. That led to him being tased a total of seven times .

“In all seven of those applications, it was my opinion that it was objectively reasonable under the circumstances given the level of physical violence and resistance that Mr. Welch was putting forth against those officers,” said John McMahon.

McMahon is a deputy chief for the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team has been spearheading this investigation since last year -- but Conover brought in McMahon to review the case as a third-party consultant.

“Based on their training at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department,” he said, “applicable Arizona state law and United States law, overcoming his resistance is a lawful, objectively reasonable use of force based on their training and experience.”

Local jail advocacy groups like No Jail Deaths , said Welch’s death could have been prevented.

“Okay, so they followed procedure, they didn’t do excessive force, but where do their morals come in? You can distinctly hear him struggling to breathe,” said Stephanie Madero-Piña, a member of No Jail Deaths.

One of the main questions, though, was whether or not tasing Welch seven times was the cause of his death.

According to Conover and the medical examiner’s report – it wasn’t.

Conover cited the autopsy report, stating “physical Resistance, cardiovascular disease, obesity, and methamphetamine toxicity,” was the contributing factors leading to Welch’s death.

Madero-Piña, however, claims the force was a contributing, saying the officers on the scene ignored Welch’s call for medical attention.

“With those factors combined,” Conover said, “we are not at a substantial likelihood of conviction.”

