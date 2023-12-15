Deadlines to enroll for the Affordable Care Act are now here

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Time is running out to apply if you’re one of the roughly 40 million Americans using coverage through the Affordable Care Act.

The deadline for open enrollment is Jan. 16th. However, if you want coverage ready for the beginning of 2024, the last day to apply is Dec. 15th.

The deadline for open enrollment is exactly one month from now, on January 15th.

However, if you need your coverage ready on the first day of 2024, you must enroll today.

The Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare, is eligible for just about anyone. You must be a U.S. citizen, you can’t be incarcerated and you can’t already be covered under Medicare.

During the pandemic, states automatically re-enrolled people who wanted that option but now most states have done away with that, meaning if you don’t re-enroll, you won’t have coverage.

A reminder for those who have a plan and have a kid turning 26 this year: for the first time, they will be fully enrolled until the end of the year rather than have coverage ending during their birth month.

Here in Arizona, Blue Cross Blue Shield is adding a new silver plan for people who get extra help from the government.

”It also is really good for those that have chronic health conditions because the plan offers medical management that helps coordinate care across multiple providers,” director of growth and marketing for Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona Marla Bauer said.

Here is a link to apply and enroll if you’re interested.

