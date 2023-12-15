Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds and above average temperatures

By Allie Potter
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 11:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Above normal temperatures and breezy easterly conditions can be expected today and Saturday. Breezy winds then subside but daytime temperatures will remain 8 to 14 degrees above normal through Tuesday. Then late next week a weather system will likely bring cooler temperatures and precipitation chances.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 74. East wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 48. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 13 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. East southeast wind around 11 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.

Wednesday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70.

