Governor Hobbs signs executive order to send National Guard to border

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed an executive order to mobilize the National Guard to southern Arizona.

The Governor’s Office says the National Guard will assist the Department of Public Safety and local law enforcement agencies with enforcement activities, including fentanyl interdiction, analytical support, and human trafficking enforcement efforts.

“Yet again, the federal government is refusing to do its job to secure our border and keep our communities safe,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “With this Executive Order, I am taking action where the federal government won’t. But we can’t stand alone, Arizona needs resources and manpower to reopen the Lukeville crossing, manage the flow of migrants, and maintain a secure, orderly and humane border. Despite continued requests for assistance, the Biden administration has refused to deliver desperately needed resources to Arizona’s border.”

The National Guard members will be stationed at multiple locations along the southern border, including near both the Lukeville Port of Entry and the San Miguel crossing.

The Governor’s Office says the Biden administration has failed to respond to Governor Hobbs’ request for reimbursement for border security spending.

Read Governor Hobbs’ executive order HERE.

You can watch previous 13 News coverage of the closing of the Lukeville border in the video player.

