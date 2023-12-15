Grieving family doubles reward for anyone with information on the death of their son

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The search for the killer of 18-year-old Nathan Callahan continues.

88-CRIME has doubled the reward for any information leading to the arrest of the person responsible .

A year and a half ago, Callahan was killed at an apartment complex on Tucson’s southwest side.

The Tucson Police Department said it needs more information to bring Callahan’s killer to justice and his family is doing everything it can to make sure that happens.

“This year’s definitely harder with the holidays and another Christmas,” Nathan’s mother Jeanne Callahan said. “He loved Thanksgiving, the mashed potatoes he’d pile up. He loved Christmas and then January is his birthday and that’s another birthday that he’s no longer with us for.”

On June 26, 2022, Jeanne and her husband Eugene’s lives changed forever.

Nathan was shot in the head during a confrontation while leaving a party.

“He didn’t do anything wrong,” Jeanne said. “He didn’t deserve to get shot and killed.”

Since then, they’ve been searching for people that were there that night.

“Hopefully, they were taking pictures at the party or video and they saved them and they can share them,” said Eugene Callahan, Nathan’s father.

“There were over 300 kids at that party,” Jeanne said. “Someone’s got to know something, they just need to do the right thing.”

After a year and a half of no one coming forward, the reward has been increased to $10,000.

“This kid that took my son’s life is out on the streets doing whatever he would want while our son’s gone. Our only son,” Jeanne said.

Anyone with information could be the break in the case they are looking for. You can contact 88-CRIME and remain anonymous.

