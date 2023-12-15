Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man dead after crash with big rig carrying oversized load shears roof off car

The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene. (KTRK)
By KTRK via CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 11:44 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) - The driver of a tractor-trailer in Texas could be facing charges after a fatal crash involving an SUV on Thursday.

The Harris County sheriff says a Chevy Equinox SUV was involved in the crash in Tomball with a big-rig truck that was carrying an oversized load of steel beams.

Officials say the tractor-trailer didn’t make the turn, so the driver backed up to try again. As the truck was reversing, the SUV crashed into the back of it, sheering the roof off the Chevy.

The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.
The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man who was sitting in the rear seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff.

Two other adults and a 13-year-old girl who was sitting in the front were taken to the hospital. They’re expected to survive.

Authorities say the incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Old Spanish Trail in Pima County
Graphic
UPDATE: Missing Pima County teen found safe
Man taken into custody after locking self in bathroom at Tucson restaurant
The Oro Valley Police Department said Caitlin Festerling, 21, and Paul Garcia, 22, were killed...
Woman accused of killing two in Oro Valley crash rejects plea deal

Latest News

The man who was sitting in the back seat on the passenger side was pronounced dead at the scene.
Roof ripped off SUV, man dies hitting semi-truck
This Jan. 27, 2021 image provided by The Tate Record shows a Senatobia Police vehicle in front...
Black child, 10, sentenced to probation and a book report for urinating in public
Taco Bell says the drinks are inspired by authentic Mexican flavors.
Taco Bell testing new frozen coffees, shakes
UA reveals plans to get university finances back on track
UA reveals plans to get university finances back on track