Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Mysterious radio bursts in space get stranger

FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating...
FILE: Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.(MGN)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:18 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Mysterious radio bursts observed in space just became a little stranger.

Scientists recently discovered a never-before-seen pattern in a newly spotted, repeating fast radio burst.

The fast radio bursts or FRBs are bright, millisecond-long flashes of radio waves and one of the most enduring mysteries of the cosmos.

Astronomers don’t quite understand what causes FRBs, but they said the recent discovery, published Wednesday in the monthly notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, provides clues that could identify the phenomenon’s source.

The first FRB was discovered in 2007, and since then, hundreds have been detected coming from distant points across the universe.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
Graphic
UPDATE: Missing Pima County teen found safe
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Old Spanish Trail in Pima County
Man taken into custody after locking self in bathroom at Tucson restaurant
The Oro Valley Police Department said Caitlin Festerling, 21, and Paul Garcia, 22, were killed...
Woman accused of killing two in Oro Valley crash rejects plea deal

Latest News

Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani arrives at the federal courthouse in Washington,...
Georgia election workers' defamation case against Giuliani opens second day of damages deliberations
All three men were working in a hole about 40 feet deep in Sanitation District 1 when...
2 workers die in sanitation plant accident
Time is running out to enroll in healthcare with the Affordable Care Act
Deadlines to enroll for the Affordable Care Act are now here
An expert comments after the UK court ruled that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking....
Court awards damages to Prince Harry in phone-hacking case