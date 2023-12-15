Same people make 911 mental health calls dozens of times a month

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The rise this year of 911 mental health calls is cause for concern, especially now that we’re in the holiday season.

Pima County is already dealing with an increase of mentally ill inmates in the jail.

Many people can recognize the warning signs of mental illness, but may face challenges in getting a person to seek treatment.

We’ve learned about the surprising number of 911 calls made by the same people.

A 911 call made.

A man reports people attempting to break into his apartment.

911 Caller: Guys trying to pry open my sliding glass doors on the balcony.

Dispatcher: Okay, do you know these people?

Caller: No, I do not.

Dispatcher: Do you know why they’re doing it? Caller: No.>

The dispatcher asks for his name, the caller gives it, and then she continues.

Dispatcher: Okay, has this happened before? Caller: Um, yeah, actually it has.

It’s not the first time he’s called 911.

It’s the 54th time over the course of a month.

Most of the time he’s been transferred to the in-house crisis clinicians for a mental health evaluation.

The center keeps track of the counts.

911 Call Center administrator Ana Corcoran said, “We call it the “Familiar Folks” program, and we identify the number of calls that somebody has made in a month. The times that they’ve called 911 is an indicator sometimes. Nobody calls 911 more than maybe once or twice in their lifetime. There’s something going on there.”

The data on the highest call generators are evaluated and shared with different mental health providers in Pima County.

Law enforcement is also looped in.

TPD Capt. Stacie Schaner, “They do some follow up and care coordination with individuals who are calling 911 and those programs have success.”

But that’s if a 911 call is made by them or concerned family or friends.

Sometimes there’s a reluctance to pick up the phone out of fear of the unknown thinking a 911 call could equal an arrest.

TPD Asst. Chief Diana Duffy. It’s hard, right? They call 911 because they want us to help and fix the issue, but then if something turns into a violent encounter, I’m sure they probably wish they never would have called 911.

She says some fear they’ll be forced into treatment they don’t want, others want to ditch their treatment and some don’t even know they have a mental illness.

But Duffy stressed it’s critical someone steps up to help before a crisis escalates to a crime that ends in handcuffs and jail.

Duffy explained, “A lot of people think they’re an adult, we can’t force them into treatment, but you can document that they’re either a danger to themselves or others, and they can at least require them to be seen.”

It’s done through mental health court orders.

“That means a judge has ordered they have to come in for an involuntary evaluation,” said Schaner.

The legal process is called petitioning or Title 36.

The court can order someone to undergo an evaluation, without their consent, and order treatment if necessary.

Law enforcement, medical and legal professionals rely on these court orders.

Family and community members can as well.

PCSD Sgt. Erin Gibson said, “So my team will go out and serve and TPD has the same program. We’ll take them to Banner South or we could take them to a different facility as well.”

Data shows on average about 3,500 petitions have been filed in Pima County each year from 2018 to 2022.

Duffy said, “So at a minimum, they’re at least seen by a doctor. So then you get them in the system.”

And this year the petition count is trending towards a 10% jump -- an uptick they’d rather see before someone is in a crisis or commits a crime.

Gibson said, “If you see somebody in crisis, please call. You know, we’re not out there to jam them up and take them to jail. We want to get them help.”

Calling 9-8-8, the nation’s newest crisis line, is also an option.

