Student loans play Grinch this holiday season

With the resumption of loan payments, millions of Americans forgo gifts and travel
By Brooke Wagner
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - If this holiday season feels different to you, you’re not alone. One-third of Americans say they’re re-evaluating their holiday traditions, and a quarter say they’re still dealing with last year’s holiday debt.

High prices do play a part in that, but there’s another factor that may be having an even bigger impact. For millions of Americans, student loan payments resumed in October, after a more than three-year pause. Those payments are turning out to be a Grinch.

On average, they add $300 to younger Americans’ monthly expenses: money they would have used to buy gifts or go home for the holidays.

“A significant portion of people are expressing this inability to afford trips home due to student debt obligations and that impact likely goes beyond travel, too,” said Wallethub editor Christine Matherne. “If you think about the size of our student loan payments, they are about the size of a plane ticket.”

Matherne says, this makes gift cards and cash a great gift for the young adults in your life this year. As a student loan holder, if you need a guideline, try to keep your holiday budget at 30% of your income for the month. That’s your discretionary income.

Retailers are worried about the debt gloom, too. Many are expected to feel the impact of lower spending from a prime consumer group.

There is an upside to this trend: 17% of gifts are expected to be resold items, as acceptability of gifted second-hand items grows. That keeps 32 billion pounds of waste out of landfills, according to Salesforce.

