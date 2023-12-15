Tucson golfers tee off over future of Randolph Complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The future of midtown golf has some city council members studying their course of action for the Randolph Golf Complex, but opposition is already lining up its shot.

The path along 22nd Street will be made safer for walkers and runners and the irrigation system at Dell Urich golf course will be replaced.

Those changes are Phase I, for which the council is awaiting more specifics on how it will look. But it’s the big picture for the Randolph Golf Complex that has golfers and another council member concerned.

“It’s going to negatively impact the quality of the golf courses that we have,” said Julie Walters, who is a member of the Randolph Women’s Golf Association.

She and other members oppose making changes because she says it works fine now.

“Things that you cannot do without changing the topography. Flood control district and Army Corps of Engineers are going to have to approve whatever is designed anyway, they should be at the table from the start,” said Ward 6 Tucson City Council Member Steve Kozachik.

Kozachik was the lone opponent of the council moving forward with Phase I in a study session, but Ward 2 Council Member Paul Cunningham said that the big changes would be later.

“I think this is a long-term thing, that’s why it’s in three phases, I think Phase I was a really responsible motion. I was really clear in my motion to say we’re going to protect the long par 5 on hole No. 3, we’re going to keep the integrity of the golf course,” Cunningham said.

Phase I uses voter-approved Proposition 407 funds to make the path along 22nd Street safer and replace the irrigation at the Dell Urich golf course, which is the other course in the complex.

“We can augment the path, get started on the course, that’s Phase I, it’s a very modest amount, it’s already funded, I think waiting too long, keeping to study it, we’d never get it done, so I like that piece. I think Phase II, I’m really concerned about the cost,” Cunningham.

“We’re dangling a carrot out in front of the public right now that they may not see designed and approved for five, six, seven years, and then we gotta figure out how to pay for it,” Kozachik said.

And some golfers like Walters said that Randolph provides a chance for the public at large to take a shot at more challenging courses.

“Everyone wants to have recreational opportunities within the city, and so for people that can’t afford or choose not to participate or become a member at a private club, the city courses are a great option,” Walters said.

