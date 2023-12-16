Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The search continues for the suspect in three attempted abductions near the University of Arizona’s campus in just the past 10 days.

Local businesses are feeling the impact as many customers and employees are on high alert.

Many establishments around the University of Arizona employ college students who have been the target of these attacks. Places like Pure-Mettle Hair & Skin employ mostly women and many of them walk to work.

A practice that has now been put into question with these recent events.

“I employ six beautiful women and all of them are very important. And I want them to feel safe,” said Pure-Mettle owner Michael Strauser.

Strauser’s business is located just two blocks away from one of the attempted abductions, currently sitting on the corner of East Tenth Street and North Park Avenue. When Strausser heard of the attempted abductions he said it was admittedly figuring out how to move forward.

“Knowing that we have a huge guest count here that are of all shapes and sizes and walks of life that might not feel safe coming to our business,” he said. “As an owner, that’s really hard.”

One of the biggest concerns for Strauser is the fact that his business prides itself on its convenient location for students and ability for students to walk to the business. With these recent events, he says customers have told him of their worry about being able to walk around.

“We’re right across from The Mark, which is a college housing. One of our staff at our front desk staff, Addy walks to and from across the street but also walks all the way to the campus,” Strausser said.

The fear isn’t exclusive to businesses whose general clientele is mainly females. Much of Tucson’s nightlife centers on University Boulevard, a place less than half a mile from the attacks.

“It’s a scary thing. You know, that this stuff is going on,” said Jonathan Graham, the General Manager of Frog and Firkin. “You shouldn’t have to be afraid to walk home alone.”

13 News spoke with many of the businesses on University and the majority of them expressed how their staff was on high alert.

“We’re definitely aware of it. We’re aware that it’s a pretty scary situation and (especially) since we are at a nightclub bar/pizza/late night spot,” said Lucas Gonzales, shift manager of No Anchovies.

Gonzalez explained that the real danger for some of these students, late at night, is their unfamiliarity with the area as many of them are not natives of the Old Pueblo.

“It’s definitely something with the students because you know, not all of them are like Tucson locals,” he said. “They don’t understand the surroundings as much.”

However, these businesses said they are doing all they can to help keep employees safe during this time of uncertainty.

“With our employees, we’ve kind of been incorporating the traditional buddy system,” Gonzales said.

Strauser said the first step is to inform the public, including their customers.

“For us as hairdressers, we are definitely infusing [those conversations] by saying ‘By the way, not to spread fear, but there is this thing happening and we just want you to be aware of it.’ So, spreading awareness,” Strauser said.

13 News reached out to the University of Arizona Police Department and Tucson Police Department for more information on the current investigation.

They said they are still waiting for additional information to complete a composite sketch and while there have been many tips, there are no firm leads.

