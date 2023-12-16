Gov. Hobbs to send national guard to southern border to assist DPS and drug interdiction

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Governor Katie Hobbs is sending the national guard to the Lukeville Port of Entry, even though the port will remain closed.

This comes after the governor sent a letter to President Biden asking that he send members on federal active-duty orders to open the port of entry a week ago.

She signed the order after saying she received no response from the Biden Administration.

The Lukeville Port of Entry has been closed since Dec. 4. To mitigate the issue, Hobbs launched Operation Secure – a plan that will create a new office for border security in the state’s Department of Homeland Security.

The plan also includes sending members of the National Guard if the Biden Administration does not send resources to the southern border.

With Hobbs’ executive order, the National Guard is expected to only help local agencies continue their operations.

“So instead of law enforcement officers being the ones to have to do document[s] and send in data, we were able to support them in that function,” said Captain Erin Hannigan from the Arizona National Guard.

These were some of the functions the National Guard carried out last time they were ordered to the southern border in April of 2021.

Hobbs’ executive order today calls for similar functions, like assisting the department of public safety and to help stop the income of drugs.

“I know that’s on everyone’s mind, and that’s going to be really heavy discussions further the local agencies involved and the governor’s office,” Cpt. Hannigan said, “but ultimately at the end of the day, the guard is focused on their mission set which will be supporting local law enforcement agencies.”

One agency hoping to see support from the National Guard is the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

“I made a request to her staff several weeks ago,” started Sheriff Mark Dannels, “about bringing the National Guard back to the border. Based on the uptick of border issues, bookings mainly.”

The National Guard has been sent to the Cochise County jail before, to help with the high number of border related bookings the county is experiencing.

Most of the individuals being processed are people living here in the United States, with very few coming from outside the country.

“We’re already at minimum staffing, in fact we’re under minimum staffing in a lot of ways, so having them is a huge relief,” Dannels said.

While agencies are looking forward to the support, some local residents are skeptical that the National Guard will help bring down the number of drugs coming in.

“I think it’s actually less than a band-aid on a bullet wound,” said Tucson resident, Vincent Pawlowski. “I don’t know how to describe it as totally futile.”

“If we have demand, someone’s going to supply it somehow,” Pawlowski said.

The cost of sending the National Guard will be approximately 5 million dollars; these funds were already set aside from Hobbs’ launch of Operation Secure.

In her letter last week to Biden, she also called for over $500 million to be reimbursed back to the state, but there has been no word from the White House on when and if those funds are coming in.

