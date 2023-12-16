Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has confirmed several armed men were caught at the Arizona-Mexico border on Wednesday, Dec. 13.

The CBP said agents found an armed suspect near Sasabe, Arizona, but the suspect lowered his weapon as soon as he saw the agents. The man then gestured to the Mexico side of the boundary, where additional armed subjects were located.

There were no reported injuries, according to a CBP spokesman.

Over the last month, Sasabe, Mexico, has become a hotbed of cartel violence and almost all residents have fled the area.

The news comes as Fox Business reported that 10 IEDs were found and an armed man was taken into custody.

CBP could not confirm the discovery of the IEDs as it says it cannot comment on information in leaked communications. But officials did say sectors routinely provide officer safety alerts to agents to notify them of what is occurring in the field and to remind them to maintain their vigilance and take care of each other.

But Fox Business reported the IEDs were seized by the Mexican military.

Sasabe is not the only border town dealing with cartel violence.

An Arivaca rancher told 13 News that she heard a gun battle on Wednesday.

“We could hear automatic weapons and the helicopters were here, Border Patrol was here, so they were making sure that you know, we were safe,” said Lori Lindsay, who owns Tres Bellotas Ranch.

Lindsay said Border Patrol kept her informed and asked to come on her ranch to keep out anyone trying to escape into the United States.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.