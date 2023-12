TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Arizona Wildcats’ Number 1 ranking in the AP Poll may be over.

The top-ranked Wildcats lost to third-ranked Purdue Saturday, 92-84.

The loss was the first of the season for Arizona and almost certainly will result in the team losing its Number 1 ranking when the new AP poll is released at the beginning of the week.

