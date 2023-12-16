Pima County will survey its workers looking for solutions to child care issues

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County will survey all of its employees about child care, looking for ideas on hit can help and how the issue affects them.

Like many large employers, the county is having trouble finding new employees and retaining the ones it has.

Many workers did not come back to the job following the pandemic and one of the big reasons is the high cost of child care, which can run $14,000 per year for an infant.

In addition to the cost, finding reliable child care can be nearly impossible. A one-year wait list is not uncommon.

So the county, which has 7,466 employees, is looking for solutions. County leaders are hoping it will help them find and retain workers.

“Other large employers are also doing similar activities to see where employers can help move the needle on this,” said Sarah Davis, a senior advisor in the county administrator’s office. “It is an economic issue and it does affect the workforce.”

Child care, as any parent knows, can be a budget buster.

That’s a point Tucson Mayor Regina Romero made last year when the city passed child care financial help for the police and fire departments.

“Pretty much all of my paycheck I received when I was a council member would go to pay for child care,” she said. “And quality childcare is something every parent deserves for their child without breaking the bank.”

When that happens, it becomes an either or for many parents.

“So many parents report they’ve had to miss work because of child care, they’ve had to adjust their hours because of child care, they’ve had to consider maybe not taking a promotion because of their child care situation,” Davis said. “And all of them are economic drivers.

The issue is such an economic driver the county will survey all of its workers, not just those with children. That’s because recent studies show a lack of child care affects the pocketbook of everyone, businesses included.

“These are conversations we’re having within the business community, the businesses themselves, and with the county as they release this report to find out the viable solutions that exist,” said Michael Guymon, the President and CEO of the Tucson Chamber of Commerce.

Some of those solutions are well-known but getting universal support is what’s challenging.

But the chamber will also use peer-to-peer pressure and conversation using successful practices among its members. It’s hoped it will bring more businesses on board.

“Because at the end of the day, they want to demonstrate how it affects their businesses and whether it’s benefiting their bottom line or benefitting their productivity overall,” Guymon said.

Studies show the state could be losing nearly $5 billion annually because of the detrimental aspects of the high cost and lack of availability of childcare options.

“It is a reduction in the workforce, it is increased absenteeism, it is you know wages,” Davis said. “It is a lot and you need a fully engaged workforce to drive a healthy economy.”

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.