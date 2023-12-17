Ex-Wildcat Chance Comanche accused of murder, Las Vegas Police say

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Former University of Arizona basketball player Chance Comanche and his girlfriend are accused of a “murder execute plan” of a reported missing woman, Las Vegas Police say.

According to a release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, two individuals walked into an LVMPD substation to report Marayna Rodgers missing at approximately 3:32 p.m. on December 7.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Rodgers was out with friends on December 5 and had a pre-arranged meeting with her 19-year-old friend Sakari Harnden, who would bring her boyfriend, 27-year-old Chance Comanche, LVMPD said.

According to LVMPD, early in the investigation, detectives suspected foul play and obtained evidence to arrest Harnden and her boyfriend Comanche for their role in the kidnapping and disappearance of Rodgers.

LVMPD said Harnden was arrested in Las Vegas by the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) and booked into the Clark County Detention Center for kidnapping on December 13.

Authorities said Commanche was arrested on December 15 by the members of the California FBI Criminal Apprehension Team in Sacramento, California.

LVMPD said Commanche is pending extradition to Nevada for kidnapping.

“Based on information obtained after the arrest of Harnden and Commanche, detectives were able to recover human remains in a desert area in Henderson, Nevada,” LVMPD said, “The Clark County Coroner later identified the remains to be of Marayna Rodgers. Detectives determined that Harnden and Commanche were responsible for the murder of Rodgers.”

LVMPD said the charges for both individuals will be amended to open murder through coordination with the Clark County District Attorney’s office.

