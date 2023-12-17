Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A drought-busting pattern emerges

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 11:04 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – A dry monsoon and fall has created widespread drought concerns for the region. Therefore, we really need rain! Luckily, it’s becoming increasingly likely that we could have a “drought-busting” pattern emerge later this week through next weekend. There continues to be a lot of agreement between models that suggest that the region could receive at least two bouts of precip Wednesday through Thursday and Friday through next weekend. Chances are up to 50% for Southern AZ on the first bout of precip Wednesday and Thursday and up to 70% for the second bout of rain Friday through next weekend. According to models, widespread rainfall amounts of an inch or more are possible.

Before this occurs, the region will continue to experience dry and well above average temps through early this week.

SUNDAY: A few clouds late with a morning low of 45 & a high of 80.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy & breezy with a morning low of 48 & a high of 78.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with a morning low of 49 & a high of 79.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with showers with a morning low of 51 & a high of 70. 40% chance for rain.

THURSDAY:  Partly cloudy with scattered showers with a morning low of 49 & a high of 71. 40% chance for rain

FRIDAY:  Rainy with a morning low of 49 & a high of 68. 60% chance for rain

SATURDAY: Rain with a morning low of 47 & a high of 64. 60% chance for rain.

