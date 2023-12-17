Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Loyer, Smith Lead No. 3 Purdue Past No. 1 Arizona 92-84 in NCAA Showdown

Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd argues with an official during the second half of an NCAA...
Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd argues with an official during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Duke in Durham, N.C., Friday, Nov. 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)(Nell Redmond | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 1:06 PM MST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Fletcher Loyer tied a career high with 27 points, Braden Smith added 26 and No. 3 Purdue beat No. 1 Arizona 92-84 on Saturday. Loyer was 5 of 9 on 3-pointers and Smith was 4 of 7 while falling one point shy of his career high.

Zach Edey added 22 points and nine rebounds, with the 7-foot-4 All-American handling the middle while Smith and Loyer supplied the outside firepower in the Indy Classic.

The Boilermakers (10-1) handed the Wildcats their first loss while defeating a No. 1-ranked team for the first time since beating Arizona 72-69 on Nov. 25, 2000, which also was played in Indianapolis.

Caleb Love scored 29 points and Keshad Johnson had a career-high 24 for the Wildcats (8-1). Oumar Ballo added 13 points.

The Boilermakers shot 54% while the Wildcats shot 52%. Purdue held a 32-26 rebounding edge. Each team had 13 turnovers.

The Boilermakers led 67-52 before the Wildcats answered with an 11-0 run to close the deficit to 67-63. Loyer scored 18 and Smith 14 in the first half to help the Boilermakers take a 49-38 halftime lead. Each team shot 57% in the first half.

With the game tied at 30-all, Loyer sank two consecutive 3-pointers to start a 9-0 run.

BIG PICTURE

Arizona: The Wildcats will likely lose their No. 1 spot to No. 2 Kansas. Arizona showed fight but couldn’t climb out of 15-point, second-half hole.

Purdue: The Boilermakers have already played five teams ranked in the top 15 this season.

UP NEXT

Arizona: Plays Alabama on Wednesday at Hall of Fame series in Phoenix.

Purdue: Hosts Jacksonville on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
Graphic
UPDATE: Missing Pima County teen found safe
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona

Latest News

fisch honors
Coach Fisch a nominee for coach of the year
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) celebrates with his parents on senior day, for his final...
Heisman finalists: LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr.
University of Arizona athletics department facing layoffs, increased ticket prices
Arizona Wildcats to face Oklahoma Sooners in Alamo Bowl