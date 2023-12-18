Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area

One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area. (Credit
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRD-IN-HAND, Pa. (AP) — One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area, authorities said Monday.

State police in Lancaster County said the blast was reported shortly after 2:30 a.m. Monday at the Bird-in-Hand Family Inn in the Lancaster County community of Bird-in-Hand.

Trooper James Grothey said arriving first responders reported heavy fire and smoke, and multiple fire departments were sent to the scene.

Grothey said one person was found dead and a preliminary investigation indicates that “this appeared to be a propane explosion.” The name of the person killed was not immediately released.

John Smucker, owner of the company that runs the business complex that includes the hotel, said no guests were present since the inn closes the week before Christmas every year for maintenance and repairs, LNP reported. He said the blast, which flattened the front office, was unrelated to repair work since the inn had just closed and the work hadn’t begun.

Smucker said the restaurant next door was damaged as well and estimated total damage at $1 million to $2 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert

Latest News

Southern Arizona food banks see increasing need this holiday season
Southern Arizona food banks see increasing need this holiday season
Online-related crimes cost Arizonans $2.3 million during last year’s holiday shopping season
Online-related crimes cost Arizonans $2.3 million during last year’s holiday shopping season
One person was found dead after an early morning explosion and fire at a hotel in the heart of...
1 person is killed after explosion and fire at a hotel in Pennsylvania’s Amish-related tourism area
A deputy in California and his K-9 companion are recovering after an accident that left them...
Deputy, K-9 saved from cruiser dangling off cliff over ocean