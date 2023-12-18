5 children killed in house fire in Bullhead City

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Five children in Bullhead City died during a house fire Saturday evening. Bullhead City police say the fire was called in around 5 p.m. at the home, located close to the Colorado River, northwest of Hancock and Ramar roads.

The five children were ages 13, 11, 5, 4 and 2. A Bullhead City police spokesperson said four were siblings who lived at the two-story duplex, while the fifth was a visiting relative. Police added there were no adults home at the time of the fire.

Police say an investigation into the fire is underway with help from the Bullhead City Fire Department, Lake Havasu City Fire Department and ATF fire investigators.

The fire happened at a home, near the Colorado River, northwest of Hancock and Ramar roads. (Arizona's Family)

