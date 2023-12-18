FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Unseasonably warm start to the workweek

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Clouds are increasing from the west Monday morning, but temperatures will still make a run for daily record highs by the afternoon. We cool off a few degrees Tuesday with light rain chances returning Wednesday. A better chance for widespread, moderate rainfall arrives Friday into Saturday before skies clear throughout the day Sunday. Temperatures cool near or below-normal Friday through the weekend.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a high near 80°.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: 20% chance of rain. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: 60% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

