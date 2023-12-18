Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Unseasonably warm start to the workweek

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 5:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Clouds are increasing from the west Monday morning, but temperatures will still make a run for daily record highs by the afternoon. We cool off a few degrees Tuesday with light rain chances returning Wednesday. A better chance for widespread, moderate rainfall arrives Friday into Saturday before skies clear throughout the day Sunday. Temperatures cool near or below-normal Friday through the weekend.

MONDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a high near 80°.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: 20% chance of rain. Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.

FRIDAY: 60% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: 50% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Solid chance for rain later this week
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST SUNDAY, DECEMBER 17, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A drought-busting pattern emerges
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - A drought-busting pattern emerges