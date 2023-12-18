Graphic new photos, video shows deadly shootout between kidnapping suspect, Scottsdale police

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Scottsdale Police Department released new graphic photos and video of a deadly shooting involving a kidnapping suspect outside a restaurant in Mesa last month.

It happened on Nov. 13 at the Moreno’s Mexican Grill parking lot at the northwest corner of Horne and Broadway Road. Police said two men, 43-year-old Wyatt Edge and 45-year-old Rene Calderon, were inside the SUV. Edge walked into the restaurant. Surveillance video shows undercover detectives in three unmarked SUVs drove into the parking lot and boxed Calderon in the parking lot while a fourth detective drove over the sidewalk and stopped in front of the SUV. That’s when police said Calderon fired his fully automatic gun at detectives before they could get out of their SUVs.

The first detective took heavy gunfire through his windshield, and his body-camera video shows where the rounds hit. Other rounds hit the second and third detectives’ SUVs. The first detective got out of his SUV through the passenger’s door and ran around vehicles to avoid the crossfire. “Watch out! Watch out!” a detective is heard on the first detective’s body camera. “Get back!”

Body-camera video from the second detective shows him getting shot at after getting out of his SUV. He can see the suspect in the distance and uses his rifle to return fire. He then switches to his handgun and fires again. “Get the victim!” the second detective said in the video. “On the passenger’s side!”

The first detective runs around an SUV and reloads his rifle. “How’s our victim?” a detective asks. “Where’s our victim?” The video shows confusion on where the victim is, as Calderon is in the backseat shooting at detectives, investigators said. “Where’s the victim!? Watch our 360!” said a detective. “Where is the victim?” said another detective. “Somebody said they have him,” replied another detective.

The video shows the second detective on top of the hood of the first detective’s SUV, pointing his gun into the suspect’s shot-out SUV rear window. He sees Calderon still has a gun pointing toward detectives. “If he (expective) moves, he’s getting it again. Don’t move!” the second detective said. “He’s got a (ballistic) vest on. Don’t move!” “Copy, he’s moving,” said another detective. Calderon is reportedly still seen moving, and the first detective fired his gun a few more times.

In the third detective’s body-camera video, he is seen getting shot at and returning fire. After the shootout, he says he’s injured. “Hey, my ear’s bleeding. I don’t know if I took a round or not,” he said. That detective was taken to the hospital but was released the same day.

What the other detectives didn’t see was the fourth detective, who boxed in the suspect from the front, spotting the kidnapping victim running from the SUV during the gun battle and hiding behind a parked car. “I got victim!” he said three times. “I got the victim!” The victim is on the ground. “Thank you guys, thank you so much,” he said in the video from the fourth detective’s body camera. “Oh my God, thank you man.”

Video from the second detective shows the bullet-ridden ballistic vest Calderon was wearing, two magazines taped together, another handgun and a rifle was found on the floorboard. The second detective said that Calderon was still alive when he got to him inside the SUV. “The man is still breathing,” he said. “Let’s get some medics and ... get me a trauma kit real quick.” However, Calderon died at the scene.

The other detectives ran to the restaurant and arrested Edge. He was a former marine who was deployed to Kuwait and Iraq in the early 2000s. His attorney claimed he came from Texas to help out a friend but didn’t know the plan involved kidnapping.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.