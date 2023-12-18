Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Jelly Roll brings semitruck full of toys to toy drive

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of...
The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff's Office.((Left) Evan Agostini/Invision/AP; (right) Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 2:54 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE (Gray News) – Country music star Jelly Roll is being praised for donating a semitruck full of toys to a toy drive in his hometown of Nashville.

According to WSMV, the country star held a toy drive from Nov. 1 through Dec. 15 by collecting toys in donation bins at several Walmart stores.

The toy drive was so successful that in the end, Jelly Roll had an entire semitruck full of toys to donate to the Last Minute Toy Store, an annual partnership with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Last Minute Toy Store provides toys, books, games and sports equipment to qualifying families in need during the holiday season.

Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall took to social media to praise Jelly Roll for his efforts.

“Before CMA/Grammy awards and much of his success said he wanted to give back,” Hall wrote in a Facebook post. “Today a truck loaded with toys showed up at the The Last Minute Toy Store. You are changing music and lives. Thank you!”

Another public post shared by the Last Minute Toy Store said that the drive “needed some gifts for 7,675 kids… Jelly Roll sent over a TRACTOR TRAILER... and DUNKED it.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert

Latest News

Southern Arizona food banks see increasing need this holiday season
Southern Arizona food banks see increasing need this holiday season
Online-related crimes cost Arizonans $2.3 million during last year’s holiday shopping season
Online-related crimes cost Arizonans $2.3 million during last year’s holiday shopping season
The car theft was caught on Christin Sims' Ring doorbell cam.
‘It was very scary’: Woman falls victim to viral TikTok car theft challenge
Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Reno, Nev. (AP...
Trump’s lawyers ask full appeals court to review gag order restricting his speech in election case
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sandra Day...
The late Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer