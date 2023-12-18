Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Nike shoes found in Portland homeless donation bin sell for $50K at auction

A pair of rare, custom Nike shoes found in a homeless donation bin in Portland earlier this...
A pair of rare, custom Nike shoes found in a homeless donation bin in Portland earlier this year have sold at auction for more than $50,000.(Portland Rescue Mission)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A pair of custom Nike shoes, found in a Portland donation bin for the homeless, sold at Sotheby’s auction on Monday for $50,800.

The gold-colored Nike Air Jordan 3 shoes were worn by ‘Do the Right Thing’ director Spike Lee at the Oscars in 2019.

FILE - Spike Lee accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" at the...
FILE - Spike Lee accepts the award for best adapted screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman" at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A pair of rare Nike sneakers, similar to those worn by Spike Lee at the Academy Awards, were donated to a homeless shelter in Portland, Ore., and are on auction. The Oregonian reports, Thursday, Dec. 14, 2023, that the gold Air Jordan 3s were dropped in the donation chute at the Portland Rescue Mission in the spring. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)(Chris Pizzello | Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Just a select few pairs of those personalized sneakers—designed by Nike’s most well-known designer, Tinker Hatfield—were produced for Lee to present to his closest friends and family.

The shoes were never made available for the public to purchase.

Pair of gold Nike Air Jordan 3 Sneakers
Pair of gold Nike Air Jordan 3 Sneakers(Portland Rescue Mission)

Then a pair of those rare Jordan’s made their way into a donation bin at a homeless shelter in Portland.

A previously homeless man who was volunteering at the Portland Rescue Mission’s shelter on Burnside found the shoes as he was organizing a donation bin in April. Through its donation chute, the downtown Portland shelter receives thousands of pounds of clothing every year.

An anonymous donation could mean thousands of dollars for the Portland Rescue Mission.

The designer, Hatfield, then confirmed that the shoes were in fact real Spike Lee Air Jordan 3′s. He gave the shelter a brand-new shoe box for the sneakers and a framed, autographed concept design.

All of the proceeds from the auction sale will go to the Portland Rescue Mission.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert

Latest News

Southern Arizona food banks see increasing need this holiday season
Southern Arizona food banks see increasing need this holiday season
Online-related crimes cost Arizonans $2.3 million during last year’s holiday shopping season
Online-related crimes cost Arizonans $2.3 million during last year’s holiday shopping season
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sandra Day...
The late Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer
Oro Valley Police looking for suspects
Oro Valley Police looking for suspects in restaurant break-in
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable