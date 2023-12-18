Online-related crimes cost Arizonans $2.3 million during last year’s holiday shopping season

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The race to get those last gifts is reaching the final stretch. The FBI is alerting shoppers to be aware of criminals using many methods to target victims.

Last year, Americans reported close to 12,000 complaints of non-payment/non-delivery scams, resulting in more than $73 million in losses.

Arizonans reported 296 non-payment/non-delivery complaints, adding to $2.3 million in losses during the 2022 holiday shopping season.

This number is expected to be even higher this year.

Brian Watson is a specialist with R.O.S.E., an organization that informs the elderly of fraud and scams. He says scammers are out looking for different ways to take advantage of your holiday cheer and wallet.

“If it’s a company you have never heard of and they are offering some great deal that sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” Watson said.

This year, the FBI has received over 40,000 complaints across the U.S. for scam-related crimes with losses of up to $250 million.

“Spend the money, go do your research on a website you have heard of, a company with a reputation, and spend the money there,” Watson encourages.

Watson said scammers often use fake advertisements on social media for hard-to-find items, promoting unrealistic prices and discounts.

“When you pull out your cell phone, click on the link and you are not going to a reputable site, you are going to an obscene sight and a lot of bad things can happen,” Watson tells 13 News.

According to Watson, even though most public wifi offers some protection, people should still use caution when shopping online outside the home.

“We also recommend not using public wifi to make purchases,” Watson said. “Do your purchases from home using your home network, or if you have to be out, use your data instead of that public wifi.”

According to Watson, it’s also important to research before donating to charities.

Watson said even though many charities serve the greater good, there has been an increase in scammers taking a charity’s name and changing it slightly to try to collect funds.

Cyber experts say some online surveys are designed to steal your personal information.

If you believe you are a victim of fraud, the FBI recommends reporting the crime to the agency as quickly as possible. Then, it’s important to report the activity to the online payment service used for the financial transaction. Lastly, contact your financial institution immediately to stop or reverse the transaction.

