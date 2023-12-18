Oro Valley Police looking for suspects in restaurant break-in

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police needs the public’s help to find a couple of suspects they say broke into a business.

Police say two people forced their way into the Saffron Indian Bistro on December 9 using crow bars.

Once inside, police say a third male approached the patio door of the restaurant before returning to the parking lot.

Oro Valley Police say two black males broke into the locked office and stole several items.

Police do not have much of a description other than one of the males was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and a large necklace with pendant. This male also has sparce facial hair and a distinguishable mole or tattoo on his right cheek.

The other male in the office is wearing bright blue tennis shoes and a black hooded jacket with white writing on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oro Valley Police or 88-CRIME.

