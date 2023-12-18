Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Oro Valley Police looking for suspects in restaurant break-in

Oro Valley Police looking for suspects
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Oro Valley Police needs the public’s help to find a couple of suspects they say broke into a business.

Police say two people forced their way into the Saffron Indian Bistro on December 9 using crow bars.

Once inside, police say a third male approached the patio door of the restaurant before returning to the parking lot.

Oro Valley Police say two black males broke into the locked office and stole several items.

Police do not have much of a description other than one of the males was wearing a black hooded jacket, blue jeans and a large necklace with pendant. This male also has sparce facial hair and a distinguishable mole or tattoo on his right cheek.

The other male in the office is wearing bright blue tennis shoes and a black hooded jacket with white writing on the front.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oro Valley Police or 88-CRIME.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert

Latest News

Southern Arizona food banks see increasing need this holiday season
Southern Arizona food banks see increasing need this holiday season
Online-related crimes cost Arizonans $2.3 million during last year’s holiday shopping season
Online-related crimes cost Arizonans $2.3 million during last year’s holiday shopping season
FILE - President Barack Obama presents the 2009 Presidential Medal of Freedom to Sandra Day...
The late Sandra Day O’Connor, the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court, honored as trailblazer
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
US envoys work for new hostage release deal, scale-down of Israel-Hamas war but say no timetable