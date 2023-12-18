Southern Arizona food banks see increasing need this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - With Christmas a little more than a week away, some southern Arizona food banks are preparing and distributing food ahead of the big day.

This year, many have seen an uptake in people needing their services, which means they need more donations.

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona serves more than 18,000 people in Pima County every month. Over the last three months, they have seen a significant increase in people needing their services.

“We’ve seen an increase of about 3000 More people specifically in Pima County, which is just a testament to the high cost of food and you know, the greater need that’s been increasing,” said Malea Chavez, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona CEO.

It is similar to the situation at Interfaith Community Services. They said they typically see more people this time of year, but this is around a 30% increase from last year.

“We expect next week to be incredible. I mean, as far as the numbers of people that will come, will serve 160 to 170 families in a two and a half, three-hour period,” said Tom McKinney, Interfaith Community Services CEO.

Food bank officials contribute the increasing need this holiday season to multiple factors.

“It is challenging during these months, just because we do see consistent increase in need, and with all the high cost of inflation and gas and housing and transportation, we’re seeing now that we also have new people coming to the food bank who have never had to access our services before,” said Chavez.

As prices continue to rise in stores, food banks are seeing a decline in food donations

“Giving has been hard this year for people partly waiting to see how the economy goes, how they’re doing individually,” said McKinney.

Officials said they need the most of canned proteins, cereal, and peanut butter right now.

“Peanut butter is always huge, as far as being able to give something to a family that lasts for a long time that has protein. It’s super expensive right now for us to buy, so we count on donations of people giving it to us,” said McKinney.

Officials said that smaller monetary donations are always helpful if you can’t donate these items and others, as the smaller amounts can quickly add up.

“With our buying power, we can make those dollars go a lot further, so we can actually buy more of the same product that you would otherwise buy less of in order to donate to us if you were giving us something tangible,” said Chavez.

Officials also said if people cannot donate food or money this holiday season, they are always looking for people willing to donate their time.

For people interested in donating to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona or are in need of their services, both can be found on their website here.

Operating hours, locations, and how to donate to Interfaith Community Services can be found at the link here.

