Spinach recall issued for packages sold in 7 states

Bags of spinach are being recalled.
Certain bags of Fresh Express and Publix spinach are being recalled.(Source: FDA)
By Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:52 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) - If you haven’t used that old bag of spinach yet, it might be time to throw it out.

The Food and Drug Administration said Fresh Express has issued a voluntary recall for packages of Fresh Express and Publix spinach due to concerns of listeria contamination.

The 8-ounce Fresh Express Spinach packages have a product code G332 and use-by date of Dec. 15, while 9-ounce packages of Publix Spinach have product code G332 and a use-by date of Dec. 14.

ProductOuncesUPCBag CodeUse-By DateDistribution states
Fresh Express Spinach8 oz.0 71279 13204 4G332Dec. 15Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Virginia
Publix Spinach9 oz.0 41415 00886 1G332Dec. 14Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia

The two recalled spinach items were distributed to retailers in seven states, including Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

Routing testing by the Florida Department of Agriculture uncovered the potential contamination, the FDA said.

Retailers were told to remove the affected products, and consumers are urged to throw theirs away.

A listeria infection can cause serious health problems for the young, the old and those with weakened immune systems, as well as stillbirths and miscarriages among pregnant women.

Healthy people may suffer only a short-term illness. Symptoms include a high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, the FDA said.

To obtain a refund or for more information, call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern. Refunds are also available where purchased.

