Suspect dead after shooting and killing wife, teen son and another man in north Phoenix

Police say martial trouble pushed a man to shoot and kill his estranged wife, his teen son and another man before taking his own life in north Phoenix.
By Ben Bradley and David Baker
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:31 PM MST|Updated: 7 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A husband is dead after police say he shot and killed his estranged wife and another man at a business and then shot and killed his teen son before turning the gun on himself in north Phoenix on Monday.

The first shooting happened just 11 a.m. at a business near 27th Avenue and Deer Valley Road, just west of Interstate 17. Phoenix Police Sgt. Phil Krynsky said the unidentified suspect went into the business and shot his wife and another man. He then drove off. Police said the man died at the scene, while the wife died a short time later at the hospital.

Krynsky said the husband then went to a home near 22nd Avenue and Utopia Road, which is south of the Loop 101 Pima Freeway, close to Deer Valley Park. He shot and killed his son and the family dog before taking his own life, Krynsky said. When police arrived, they were found dead. Even for police officers, that’s nearly more than they can bear. “They’re mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters so obviously there’s that human element they’re always going to have,” Krynsky said.

According to Krynsky, there were some marital issues between the husband and wife, but he didn’t elaborate. He added the husband was the only suspect and there is no threat to the community. An investigation is underway.

