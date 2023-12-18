Tucson International Airport expecting record breaking travel numbers during the holidays

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The rest of 2023 and the beginning of 2024 is expected to bring near record levels of travel both in southern Arizona and across the country.

Officials at Tucson International Airport say it’s expected to be the second busiest travel season since 2000.

They say it’s basically all hands on deck at the airport as, they’re expecting record breaking numbers through the end of the year.

Until January 2nd more than 12,000 people are expected to come through the doors of TIA every day. The busiest day is going to be December 27th with more than 15,000 people traveling.

To keep up with this demand, airlines are going to use bigger planes and there will be more flights with up to 64 daily departures on the busiest days.

But leaders aren’t too worried since Tucson International is a pretty simple airport to use.

“We take a lot of pride in having a really easy airport to use, so even though it’s the holiday season we expect a pretty easy experience at the Tucson airport,” Chief Communications Officer with the Tucson Airport Authority Austin Wright said. “But it’s always good to check with your individual airline to make sure you can get the most up to date flight status information because after all it is the holidays so it’s not unusual that a flight might be running a little late or have a schedule modification.”

Wright also says that TSA will be fully staffed and you can expect all the security lanes to be open during the busiest travel times each day.

The easiest way to check you flight status is by using the Tucson Airport’s website.

