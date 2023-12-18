Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Twin brothers are dead after an early morning shooting, officials say

Authorities are investigating a shooting that killed two and wounded two others in Jasper County, South Carolina.
By Jasmine Butler and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:32 AM MST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) - Two were killed and two were hurt after an early morning shooting in Jasper County, South Carolina, law enforcement officials said.

The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office said they responded at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to the Baba Bar, where they said one person died. Another gunshot victim died after being taken to the hospital.

The Jasper County Coroner said the two people killed were twin brothers, 24-year-old Tranquan and Trajaan Fripp of Beaufort County, South Carolina.

Several hours after officials said the shooting took place, investigators were still processing the crime scene.

People who work near where the shooting happened, but asked not to be on camera, said they’re frustrated by gun violence happening so close to their businesses.

The shooting is under investigation by the sheriff’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert

Latest News

Southern Arizona food banks see increasing need this holiday season
Southern Arizona food banks see increasing need this holiday season
A car drives on a flooded street in Philadelphia early Monday, Dec. 18, 2023. (Alejandro A....
Flood and wind warnings issued, airlines and schools affected as strong storm hits the Northeast
A strong storm system is creating a travel mess in the northeastern U.S. (Source: News 12 New...
RAW: Flooding, traffic on New Jersey turnpike
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, right, meets Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on...
In Israel, the US defense secretary is expected to press for a more targeted approach in Gaza