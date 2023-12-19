Asylum policy remains sticking point for border legislation

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The migrant surge has Arizona’s congressional delegation seeking resources for the border, and some also demanding policy change.

Policy has been a sticking point on border legislation, with Republicans calling on President Biden to act now.

The need for resources on the border is something many, if not most members of Congress agree.

But Republicans, including Rep. Juan Ciscomani, say that resources won’t matter without changing policy.

“The ball’s in the Biden Administration’s court on this,” Ciscomanio said. “They have the ability to change these policies today.”

Ciscomani said that as long as asylum seekers are allowed into the country and released with a court date, they will keep coming.

“The flow needs to stop and that includes policy that needs to change so that people can wait in Mexico now, waiting for their turn, that the asylum process can be expedited so that people if they don’t have a legitimate claim can be returned to their home country,” he said. “Those policies need to change; if not, nothing’s going to change.”

His stance resembled what Senate Republicans demanded two weeks ago by requiring changing policy along with approving resources. But he was also specific on raising the threshold for what should be considered a legitimate asylum claim.

“Being religiously persecuted, their life is in danger, those are the kinds of things the asylum seekers have been able to have a legitimate claim for,” he said. “But right now, if you see people coming over, they’re just coming over for a better job and that’s not a legitimate asylum claim. There’s a reason to come, that may be one, but there’s a process, a separate process for that, that these people are not following the order for that.”

“What I’ve done is encourage both Republicans and Democrats to recognize the severity of the crisis, to understand that we need both financial resources and policy changes, we need both of those tools, to solve this crisis,” said Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (I-Arizona).

She continued to call for compromise.

She said that policy should be part of the package; however, whether the Senate can approve something and get it to the House next month has yet to be seen.

“Work visas that we need workers everywhere. I’ve lived this; however, what we’re seeing on the border is controlled by the drug cartels,” Ciscomani said.

He said that the current situation not only puts migrants in a dangerous position, but it makes any meaningful change more difficult.

“The more this problem grows, the further away we’re looking at any kind of immigration reform as well,” Ciscomani said.

Ciscomani said the border, aid to Israel and aid to Ukraine are all complex issues that he would prefer be debated and approved separately because of the divided nature of Congress.

