Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Bearizona welcomes new rescue bear cub

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:45 PM MST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A bear cub rescued in a Tucson residential neighborhood and placed at Bearizona Wildlife Park last week has both Bearizona and AZ Game & Fish officials stumped.

“The bear weighs 15 pounds. A 15-pound bear should be about four or five months old. The math doesn’t work,” said Arizona Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart.

According to Dave O’Connell, Chief Operating Officer of Bearizona Wildlife Park, “Bear cubs in the United States are all born close to January or February, so this little fella should be around 70 pounds this time of year.”

It isn’t just the size of the cub that officials question this particular cub’s story. Hart was stumped by the mystery of how the bear made its way off the Catalina Mountains if it was orphaned or abandoned.

“If it got separated from its mother, regardless of why in the backcountry, how did a bear that small get all of the way off the mountain?” Hart asked. “We would have thought that a bear that size would have been picked off by a predator. A coyote, a mountain lion, or even another bear.”

“The third part of this mystery, beyond the cub’s size and relatively healthy condition, is the fact that this cub doesn’t seem to have the normal fear of humans that it should,” pondered Dave O’Connell. “We will never know the whole story, but if someone illegally fed this cub for months, it could explain his comfort around humans. It might also explain why he is so small.”

O’Connell reiterated two of Bearizona’s key messages to the public, “If you care, leave it there. A fed bear is a dead bear.”

While this bear didn’t end up being euthanized due to it being too comfortable with humans, it could have easily been the case.

When Bearizona owner Sean Casey was told about the details of this bear cub, he said, “Well, it is Christmas time and this cub is abnormally tiny, so I think he might be an elf.” Without missing a beat, a Bearizona staff member said, “Everyone loves that movie, so let’s name him Buddy!”

Bearizona welcomes Buddy to the family and after a veterinary checkup, the public will be able to meet him by December 22nd in his new quarantine area.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple armed men captured at Arizona-Mexico border
Concern about border violence grows across southern Arizona
Tucson Police have person in custody following standoff
UPDATE: Woman faces charges after Tucson standoff
The University of Arizona said the student was living in the Sonora dorm and tested positive...
Businesses close to recent attempted abductions on high alert
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry

Latest News

Rocky Point businesses struggle to operate without tourists as the Lukeville port of entry...
Rocky Point businesses’ struggle to operate without tourist as the Lukeville port of entry remains closed
Extra steps to take to make sure your packages get delivered to you
Extra steps to take to make sure your packages get delivered to you
Migrant travelers flood Tucson International Airport
Migrant travelers flood Tucson International Airport
Crash graphic
Man killed in Valencia Road crash