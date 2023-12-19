Bearizona welcomes new rescue bear cub

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A bear cub rescued in a Tucson residential neighborhood and placed at Bearizona Wildlife Park last week has both Bearizona and AZ Game & Fish officials stumped.

“The bear weighs 15 pounds. A 15-pound bear should be about four or five months old. The math doesn’t work,” said Arizona Game and Fish spokesman Mark Hart.

According to Dave O’Connell, Chief Operating Officer of Bearizona Wildlife Park, “Bear cubs in the United States are all born close to January or February, so this little fella should be around 70 pounds this time of year.”

It isn’t just the size of the cub that officials question this particular cub’s story. Hart was stumped by the mystery of how the bear made its way off the Catalina Mountains if it was orphaned or abandoned.

“If it got separated from its mother, regardless of why in the backcountry, how did a bear that small get all of the way off the mountain?” Hart asked. “We would have thought that a bear that size would have been picked off by a predator. A coyote, a mountain lion, or even another bear.”

“The third part of this mystery, beyond the cub’s size and relatively healthy condition, is the fact that this cub doesn’t seem to have the normal fear of humans that it should,” pondered Dave O’Connell. “We will never know the whole story, but if someone illegally fed this cub for months, it could explain his comfort around humans. It might also explain why he is so small.”

O’Connell reiterated two of Bearizona’s key messages to the public, “If you care, leave it there. A fed bear is a dead bear.”

While this bear didn’t end up being euthanized due to it being too comfortable with humans, it could have easily been the case.

When Bearizona owner Sean Casey was told about the details of this bear cub, he said, “Well, it is Christmas time and this cub is abnormally tiny, so I think he might be an elf.” Without missing a beat, a Bearizona staff member said, “Everyone loves that movie, so let’s name him Buddy!”

Bearizona welcomes Buddy to the family and after a veterinary checkup, the public will be able to meet him by December 22nd in his new quarantine area.

