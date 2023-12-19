CCSO arrests human smuggling suspect

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was arrested for human smuggling on December 14.

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Safe Streets task force members attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a 2020 Toyota Corolla on Highway 92 near milepost 342 in Hereford on November 7.

The vehicle fled from multiple law enforcement agencies, exceeding 100 miles per hour westbound through Palominas, according to authorities.

CCSO said the vehicle was successfully spiked twice, at milepost 336 by US Border Patrol (USBP) and again at milepost 333 by Sierra Vista Police Department (SVPD), before leaving the roadway at milepost 332.

Authorities said the occupants bailed out and ran east into the brush and two undocumented immigrants were located near the highway right-of-way fence.

USBP, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), SVPD, and Tombstone Marshall’s Office (TMO) searched, but the driver was not located.

The migrants were released to the US Border Patrol for processing. The investigation continued with a felony packet being submitted to the County Attorney’s Office for review, or a felony warrant was issued for the arrest of the suspected driver in this case.

On Thursday, December 14, members of the Sheriff’s Office SCU, CIT, and HSI personnel traveled to Phoenix in search of the wanted person. After several hours, they could make contact with the suspect and arrest him at his place of employment.

CCSO said 33-year-old Jose Rios-Davila, a US Citizen, was taken to Cochise County and booked into the Detention Facility on felony Human Smuggling charges with additional charges possibly pending.

“We will continue to monitor these cases closely by working with all of our local, state, and federal partners, as well as our County Attorney and to bring justice to those who would conduct criminal activity in our county. We appreciate all of the collaborative efforts undertaken now and in the future,” CCSO said.

