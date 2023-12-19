Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Coal miners discover 7-foot-long mammoth tusk

A mammoth tusk was found at the Freedom Mine in North Dakota.
By KFYR staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:32 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
BEULAH, N.D. (KFYR/Gray News) - Coal miners in North Dakota made a big discovery over Memorial Day weekend.

The miners at Freedom Mine near Beulah uncovered a seven-foot-long mammoth tusk.

After the discovery, they contacted the North Dakota Geological Survey, the State Historical Society of North Dakota and the Bureau of Land Management.

The tusk along with other bones were excavated from an old streambed over the course of two weeks.

Workers uncover mammoth bones near Beulah(Courtesy: North Dakota Department of Mineral Resources)

The bones were then taken to the paleontology lab at the North Dakota Heritage Center & State Museum in Bismarck.

Paleontologists will try to identify the species of the recovered bones once they are cleaned.

The North Dakota Geological Survey and the Freedom Mine are working on a plan to use the fossils for an educational outreach program.

Copyright 2023 KFYR via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

