Convicted child molester from Pima County hangs self in state prison

The Arizona Department of Corrections said Rene Valenzuela, 54, hung himself.
The Arizona Department of Corrections said Rene Valenzuela, 54, hung himself.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A convicted child molester from Pima County took his own life at a state prison in Florence, according to officials.

The Arizona Department of Corrections said Rene Valenzuela, 54, died Saturday, Dec. 16, after hanging himself.

In 2006, Valenzuela was convicted of child abuse, child sex abuse, sexual conduct with a minor, child molestation, sex abuse, kidnapping and providing obscene material to a minor.

Valenzuela was sentenced to 99 years in prison, while his live-in girlfriend Elizabeth Arguello was sentenced to four years on a child abuse charge.

Elizabeth Arguello was sentenced to four years in prison on a child abuse charge.
Elizabeth Arguello was sentenced to four years in prison on a child abuse charge.

Authorities said the couple held a teen girl captive for more than a year at a home on Tucson’s east side. The victim was severely malnourished and was sexually abused repeatedly, according to investigators.

The girl escaped and ran to a friend’s home in February 2005.

