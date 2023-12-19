Extra steps to take to make sure your packages get delivered to you

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thanksgiving throughout Christmas is the busiest time of year for deliveries, with 92% of people expected to send or receive something this holiday season.

With that large number comes a lot of theft, especially when porch pirates take those packages after they’ve been delivered.

In 2022, over $8 billion worth of packages were stolen. According to security.org, the average price was about $50 per taken package.

To make sure your packages aren’t being stolen, there are many different ways to keep them safe. One of the best ways to do so is using a package locker. It works by having your package delivered to the locker and giving you a code. When you have time to pick it up, just head over to the locker put in the code that only you know and pick it up.

If that doesn’t work for you, make sure you enable tracking alerts so you know when the package is going to be delivered. That way if you’re not home you can ask a neighbor to pick it up and hold it for you until you are home.

You could have your package delivered to work or make sure it requires a signature so that way it physically has to be handed to you.

“Anytime you’re the victim of any theft, no matter the value, call in and let us do an investigation because you may see something or we may be able to track the package to a subject,” Public Information Officer for the Oro Valley Police Department Darren Wright said. “Maybe we made a traffic stop and there’s a package in there that meets that description or has your name on it. If we have that police report then we can connect that up and maybe tie the pieces together. You may hold that one piece of the puzzle that completes the puzzle.”

Also, in Oro Valley, the police department does a free dark house check. If you’re going to be gone more than a week, you can sign up and they’ll randomly send an officer to check your house and make sure everything looks good.

Another way to keep your property safe is with security cameras. There are plenty of options no matter your budget, with brands like Google Nest, Ring, or Wyze cameras all having perks.

Most of them connect to your WiFi so you can watch the camera in real-time. Plus, they record, so you can always go back and see if there’s any unusual activity.

Tech Expert Andy Taylor says it can give you peace of mind if you’re not home.

“There is nothing worse than when you see something like the big brown truck, the FedEx truck, the Amazon truck pull-up and they deliver a package and you just sit there and watch it because no one is home, no one is going to be home for four hours and you just wonder if someone is going to come up and take that [package]” Taylor said.

Most of these are available at places like Target, Walmart or even Amazon.

