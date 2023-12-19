FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Weather changes are on the way!

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - On Monday, Tucson reached a temperature of 80° - tying the daily record high set back in 1950. We cool off a few degrees Tuesday with lingering clouds and sprinkles possible. We’ll hold a chance for light rain showers Wednesday, but the best rain and mountain snow coverage of the week arrives Friday into Saturday. Temperatures cool back near- or below-normal Friday through the weekend.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Sprinkles possible

WEDNESDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

THURSDAY: 20% chance of rain. Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s.

FRIDAY: 80% chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

SATURDAY: 60% chance of rain. Highs in the low 60s.

SUNDAY: 30% chance of rain. Partly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 60s.

