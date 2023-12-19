Advertise
Lee to fill Bronson’s seat on Pima County Board of Supervisors

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In a vote on Tuesday, December 19, the Pima County Board of Supervisors selected Dr. Sylvia Lee to fill a vacancy created by the retirement of Sharon Bronson.

The 3-1 vote saw Matt Heinz, Rex Scott and Adelita  Grijalva voting yes and Steve Christy voting no.

Lee, who is a former member of the Pima Community College Governing Board, will not seek re-election next year.

The job came open on November when Bronson stepped down. https://www.kold.com/2023/11/13/sharon-bronson-setting-down-pima-county-supervisor/

Bronson has been a staple for politics in Pima County for years and became the first woman to serve as the chair of the Board of Supervisors.

Grijalva said Bronson spent nearly three decades on the board, making her the longest-serving supervisor in the county’s history.

